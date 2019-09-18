News

Check out how Nach Baliye 9’s Anita Hassanandani binge watches FRIENDS

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Sep 2019 08:16 PM

MUMBAI: Anita Hassanandani is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been part of several TV soaps like Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and Naagin 3. The actress has also done films like Taal, Ragini MMS 2 and Krishna Cottage. She is currently seen portraying Shagun Arora in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actress is also seen in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 wherein she has participated with her hubby Rohit Reddy. 

­The Naagin actress is quite active on social media and has a huge fan following too. Going by her latest post, one can say she is having quality time with the most loved and everyone’s favourite TV series F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Recently, she shared an Instagram story wherein we can see her singing along on the title track of the FRIENDS series and having a relaxing time in her pj’s while watching this daily therapy for stress busters. 

Take a look below: 

Tags > Anita Hassanandani, Taal, Ragini MMS 2, Krishna Cottage, TV soaps, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Naagin 3, Rohit Reddy, F.R.I.E.N.D.S.,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Record producer and songwriter 'RedOne...

Record producer and songwriter 'RedOne' comes to India
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Sarah Jane Dias
Sarah Jane Dias
Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan
Veena Malik
Veena Malik

past seven days