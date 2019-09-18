Check out how Nach Baliye 9’s Anita Hassanandani binge watches FRIENDS

MUMBAI: Anita Hassanandani is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been part of several TV soaps like Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and Naagin 3. The actress has also done films like Taal, Ragini MMS 2 and Krishna Cottage. She is currently seen portraying Shagun Arora in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actress is also seen in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 wherein she has participated with her hubby Rohit Reddy.



­The Naagin actress is quite active on social media and has a huge fan following too. Going by her latest post, one can say she is having quality time with the most loved and everyone’s favourite TV series F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Recently, she shared an Instagram story wherein we can see her singing along on the title track of the FRIENDS series and having a relaxing time in her pj’s while watching this daily therapy for stress busters.



Take a look below: