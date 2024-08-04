Sangeeta Ghosh, Urvashi Dholakia, Shweta Tiwari and more 90s TV actresses whose hotness metres knock the sparks out of today's TV sirens

From Hum Paanch to Aahat, several TV shows, which aired on channels like DD National, Zee TV and Sony TV, had become a major source of entertainment, and viewers used to watch these shows with so much interest. Along with this, there are many beauties who played the protagonists and vamps in TV shows and they were sexy sirens!
Sangeeta Ghosh

MUMBAI : The television industry has been providing a lot of entertainment to the viewers via soaps. With the changing times, the TV industry has also progressed. To keep pace with the times, the makers have come up with shows belonging to various genres.

However, there are some old TV shows which still hold a strong place in the hearts of viewers. Speaking about the same, some of the shows of 90s are still popular among fans. Their content was just amazing and provided a wholesome entertainment. 

From Hum Paanch to Aahat, several TV shows, which aired on channels like DD National, Zee TV and Sony TV, had become a major source of entertainment, and viewers used to watch these shows with so much interest. Along with this, there are many beauties who played the protagonists and vamps in TV shows and they were sexy sirens!

Take a look:

Sangeeta Ghosh

Sangeeta Ghosh gained immense popularity with her stint in Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand. She has played many dynamic roles since then.

Urvashi Dholakia

Known most for her role as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, her role as a vamp is one of the most renowned and iconic ones.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari is extremely well maintained and people are in awe of her till date!

Sakshi Tanwar

Sakshi Tanwar has done a lot of Hindi movies and television. She is considered among the highest paid actress’ on television.  She is known most for her portrayal of Parvati Agarwal in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Priya Sharma Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

Anita Hassanandani

Anita has done some fabulous work in television and film. She is well known for playing Anjali in Kkavyanjali. 

Do you have more names to add to the list? Let us know in the comment section below!
 

