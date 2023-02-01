Check out Imlie’s Megha Chakraborty share her very first selfie of the year, fans are in awe

Fans love to see a glimpse of what their favorite stars are like in real life too. Megha, who has a huge fan base, loves to share glimpses from not only the sets of her shows but also when she is not shooting. 
MUMBAI : Megha Charakorty has been one of the most popular faces of Indian Television. The actress has been part of some of the well-known TV shows like Badii Devrani, Krishna Chali London, Swaraj and many more. She is currently ruling the Tv screens with his performance in the titular role of the hit show Imlie. She was last seen in Kaatelal and Sons, which was loved by the audience.

Also Read- Imlie’s Imlie aka Megha Chakraborty shares some BTS moments from the show, check out

Recently as we welcomed the new year 2023, Megha shared an interesting picture for her online family and captioned it, “first selfie of 2023.”

Have a look at her post here;

Her no-makeup look along with her soaking up the sun, has impressed fans and they are in awe of the Imlie actress’s natural beauty. 

Also Read- Megha Chakraborty captures the KILLER Smiles of her Co-stars from Imlie

Meanwhile, the current track of Imlie revolves around Imlie finding out that Atharva is not in love with her but with someone else, leaving her devastated. The show is about to have a lot of new drama and twists to keep the audiences engaged. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

