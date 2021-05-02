Check out Jannat Zubair and Reem Shaikh's now-viral audition video

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media where she enjoys a huge fan following.

The diva started her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa that aired on Colors TV and since then, the audience has termed her a good actress.

Post Phulwa, she was seen in many serials and Bollywood projects as a child artist and had gained immense popularity and applause for her performances.

Today, Jannat is a well-known actress, and recently, she won the icon of the year award.

On the other hand, Reem Shaikh has carved a niche for herself in the TV industry. She has worked in several television shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Chakravarti Ashoka Samrat, and Tu Aashiqui. She is currently winning hearts with her performance in the TV series Tujhse Hai Raabta.

She began her career as a child artist and was a part of several successful shows on television.

Both the actresses began their careers as child artists and are big names in the world of entertainment.

Now, we across a throwback video of the two where they are seen auditioning for a role.

Jannat is seen auditioning for a television role, whereas Reem is seen giving an audition for a Bollywood movie.

In the video, they are performing with a lot of dedication, and no wonder they have reached so far.

The throwback video is from a few years back, and the two seems to be in their teens.

From giving many auditions to becoming big in the world of television, the two have come up the hard way with lots of dedication.

