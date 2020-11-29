Check out Kumkum Bhagya's Shabir Ahluwalia aka Abhi's romantic video with his real-life partner Kanchi Kaul

MUMBAI: Shabir Ahluwalia is one of the most popular and loved stars in telly town. The actor currently is ruling the television screens with his performance as Abhi in one of the most successful shows Kumkum Bhagya.

Shabir’s pairing with his co-star Sristi is being loved by the audiences and their characters, Abhi and Pragya, have become household names.

The audiences not only like his on-screen pairing but also his Jodi with his real-life partner Kanchi Kaul. The duo is married for over a decade now and has two beautiful children.

Recently, it was the couple’s anniversary and Kanchi shared an adorable video to wish her husband and also penned down a lovely caption.

In the video, one can see Shabir kissing Kanchi in the most adorable way. The entire video is filled with the beautiful memories that they have captured until today.

Kanchi thanked Shabir for all the memories and for holding her hand throughout this life; she feels blessed to have him in her life.

No doubt that the duo sets major couple goals and is one of the most loved real-life pairs.

The video is filled with so much love and admiration that it will instantly bring a smile on your face.

