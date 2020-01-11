Check out Naira and Kairav's cutest video

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is winning the audience’s hearts with its interesting story and twists. The main leads of the show Kartik and Naira are loved by viewers for their performance and chemistry.

The two's bonding with their son Kairav in the show is also much appreciated.

In a recent TikTok video shared by fans, we see the pure love between mother and son. Naira is dressed in a bridal lehenga choli with a maangteeka, bangles, choker, neck piece, and nose ring. She has kept her makeup subtle. Kairav is looking adorable in navy blue printed sherwani.

Have a look at the video.

As per the ongoing track, Vedika will be soon exposed. The audience will also witness Kairav’s wish of seeing his parents getting married come true.