Check out Nakuul Mehta’s “Boys night out” with THIS special person

MUMBAI :Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently one of the most popular and loved shows. The actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, who play the roles of Ram and Priya, respectively, have fantastic chemistry which the audience loves. The compelling plot and outstanding performances are capturing viewers' hearts. The current track of the show centres on Ram's mysterious bond with Ms. Lovely, aka Priya and Pihu.

The show has been one of people’s favourites and the plot has kept them hooked.

He made his acting debut in 2012 with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara portraying Aditya Kumar. He earned wider recognition with his portrayal of Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaz.

Nakuul is married to Jankee Parekh who is a well known singer, stage performer and voice over artist. The two have been married for 10 years and were blessed with a baby boy in February 2021.

The fans love it when the actors share glimpses from their life. People love to know what is going on and what the actors are doing when they are not shooting.

Nakuul is quite active on his social media and keeps sharing glimpses from his life. He recently took to his Instagram and shared an adorable video with his son. He can be seen speeding some quality time with his son and says, “Boys night out looks a little like this now”. It is super cute and adorable.

Nakuul has been a great father as we keep seeing him spending so much time with his son and doing so much for him. People love him as an actor and as a person too.

