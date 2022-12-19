WOW! Check out these pictures of Nakuul Mehta spending quality time with family away from home

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta is a highly loved actor of Indian television. He has been winning hearts ever since he debuted as an actor 2012 with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara portraying Aditya Kumar. He earned wider recognition with his portrayal of Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaz.

Nakuul is currently playing Ram Kapoor in Ekta Kapoor’s famous show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 and is being immensely loved by the audience.

ALSO READ:Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: What! Nandini is determined to create more trouble for Priya and Ram

Nakuul is married to Jankee Parekh who is a well known singer, stage performer and voice over artist. The two have been married for 10 years and were blessed with a baby boy Sufi in February 2021.

Nakuul Mehta is currently on a beautiful getaway with his family in Kashmir. He has been sharing glimpses from the trip and it looks amazing. We can see the couple having a beautiful time together with their son, Sufi.

Check it out here:

ALSO READ:Wow! Is Bade Acche Lagte Hai’s Ram aka Nakul Mehta gearing up for a new project in Kashmir

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.