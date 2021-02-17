Check out the 5 most impactful roles of Jennifer Winget

MUMBAI: Hindi TV actress Jennifer Winget has portrayed colourful characters on the small-screen so far, ranging from black to white. Her on-screen character's dynamism ranged from one show to another, each being distinctively different from each other. Her professional challenges have helped her claim critical lauding and popularity.

Jennifer was a child artiste who made her Bollywood debut with the 1996 movie Raja Ki Ayegi Baraat and the 2000 movie Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya. She was also seen in Kuch Na Kaho.

Jennifer featured in the kid's show Shaka Laka Boom Boom during that phase and later went on to bag lead roles in Hindi serials as an adult.

Take a look at the charismatic actress' 5 most impactful roles on small-screen:

1. Kaarthika

Winget's big break as the lead in television came with the show Kaarthika, wherein she played the role of a struggling singer who dreams of making it big.

2. Dr. Ridhima Gupta

In 2009, she replaced actress Sukriti Kandpal as 'Riddhima Gupta' in the youth show Dill Mill Gayye. In this show itself, Jennifer and co-star Karan Singh Grover met each other for the first time and fell in love with each other.

3. Kumud Desai

In 2013, she starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's television show Saraswatichandra as 'Kumud Desai' opposite Gautam Rode, who played 'Saraswatichandra'. For her performance, she won the 'Indian Television Academy Award for Best Actress Critics'.

4. Maaya Mehrotra

In 2016, Winget portrayed her first evil avatar of 'Maya Mehrotra' on the small-screen in Sony TV's Beyhadh. For her exemplary performance, she won numerous awards and critical appreciation. Amongst the audience, her twisty evil character with a clean appearance did gain her genuine hatred as well.

She came back to portray the role of Maya Jaisingh in Beyhadh 2 in 2020, opposite Ashish Chaudhary and Shivin Narang. However, the show got an abrupt ending due to the coronavirus lockdown.

5. Zoya Siddiqui

In 2018, she played the role of Zoya Siddiqui in Colors TV's Bepannaah opposite Harshad Chopda. The sizzling chemistry between two fully-grown adults and the perfect cast-pairing helped to grab immense popularity.

Also Read: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Fame Aasif Sheikh aka Vibhuti opens up on being approached for Bigg Boss

Source: Internet