Check out the list of Bollywood movies that Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj of Anupama has been a part of

MUMBAI: Sudhanshu Pandey is a well-known actor in the entertainment industry and has done a lot of work in the world of television and Bollywood.

He was also a part of India's first boy band, A Band of Boys. He made his Bollywood debut with the movie Khiladi 420 alongside Akshay Kumar. He has done over thirty-five movies and a few television serials.

These days, he is ruling the television screens with his performance as Vanraj in Anupama, which is the most loved and watched serial. The audiences are loving his pairing with Rupali Ganguly, who essays the role of Anupama.

But a lesser-known fact is that Sudhanshu, before he ventured into television, was a part of many Bollywood movies and has worked with a lot of superstars of the industry.

Check out the Bollywood movies Sudhanshu was a part of.

1. Khiladi 420 (2000)

Sudhanshu was a part of the movie Khiladi 420, staring Akshay Kumar and Mahima Chaudhry, where he essayed the role of inspector Rahul.

2. Madhoshi (2004)

The actor was a part of the movie Madhoshi starring John Abraham and Bipasha Basu.

3. Yakeen (2005)

Sudhanshu was a part of Yakeen as a supporting actor in the film, and he was paired opposite superstar Priyanka Chopra.

4. Singh Is King (2008)



Sudhanshu played the role of Raftaar in the movie Singh Is King, which starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif and it was a blockbuster hit at the box office.

5. Singham (2011)



The actor was a part of Singham, where he essayed the role of inspector Rakesh Kadam, who had committed suicide owing to a false allegation. This movie too was a blockbuster hit at the box office.

6. Dus Kahaniyaan ( 2007)

This movie has 10 different stories and Sudhanshu was a part of Sanjay Gupta’s story about matrimony along with Arbaaz Khan and Mandira Bedi.

Well, today the actor is a successful star on television, and his role as Vanraj in Anupama is loved by the audiences. He has won many awards for his performances.

It's every actor’s dream to work in good movie with superstars, and Sudanshu is really lucky and talented to be a part of these projects.

