Check out the list of roles that Nakuul Mehta rejected

MUMBAI : Nakuul Mehta charmed everyone as the ever-suave Ram Kapoor on the second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hai. Nakuul is one of the most popular actors on television who has also proven his mettle with his OTT shows like ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’ and short films on YouTube and Amazon Mini TV.

While Nakuul has confirmed his exit from the show, fans are disheartened but the character and portrayal of Ram Kapoor by him will always remain iconic.

Nakuul is also considered a very versatile actor who takes on projects of different kinds and fans are always on the lookout for the same. Nakuul started his career with the Star Plus show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara along with Disha Parmar. The two have come a long way since then, and were playing the coveted roles of Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood in Bade Acche Lagte Hai, until they quit the show before the show took a generational leap.

Nakuul is a very prominent actor who has been offered many roles in leading shows in the past but Nakuul has been very selective in choosing the same. So, let’s check out the list of shows that Nakuul Mehta has rejected over the years:-

Mr. Bajaj in Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2:

As per reports, Nakuul was offered the role of Mr. Bajaj in the reboot but he did not take up the role. The rumour started with the confirmation of his casting but it is said that he did not do the role because of how iconic the first role was.

Viaan in Katha Ankahee:

As per reports, when the rumors of Nakuul leaving Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 surfaced, he was approached to play the lead in upcoming Sony TV show based on a turkish drama, but he did not take up the role, since he wanted to take a little break before choosing a project.

Kundali Bhagya:

The show is all set to take a major leap and after Disha and Nakuul confirmed their exits from Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2. It was reported that Disha and Nakuul were both offred to play the lead role in Kundali Bhagya after the leap but they refused.

While we are sure that Nakuul has been offered many leading roles in the past and he could take up all for many reasons, these were the shows that were offered to him recently and he rejected them.

