Exclusive! Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have been approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi

The makers of the show have already begun the preparations for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and they have started approaching celebrities for the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.
Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.
Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.
The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.
The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show whereas Faisal Shaikh became the first runner-up!

(ALSO READ: Nakuul Mehta reveals why he does such less shows on television and takes such huge breaks)

The new season will be coming up in the next few months and the makers of the show have begun their preparations for it, where they have started contacting celebrities for the show.
As per sources, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have been approached for the show and the talks are on between them and the makers of the show; though there is no confirmation on the same.
Whenever, the two famous reality shows are about to begin, Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nakuul and Disha’s name always pops out.
The fans would love to see them in a reality show together as that’s one space they haven’t tried.
Well, the fans would be waiting for the new season to begin and it will be interesting to see who would be the contestants of the show.
Would you want to see Nakuul and Disha as the contestants of the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Disha Parmar spends some time in self love, check it out…

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
