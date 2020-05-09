Check out the list of Salman Khan's favourite contestants of Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss for not one or two but ten seasons and is considered the perfect face for the show. Salman has been associated with Bigg Boss for many years and there is no one who can replace him.

Well, Salman constantly stays in touch with each and every contestant throughout the show and discuss all the happenings during the Weekend Ka Vaar.

Viewers who constantly watch the show know that Salman always has a soft corner for many contestants in all the season. The superstar has not just mentored them but also supported and given them the right advice. These contestants definitely made to Salman's good books and always recevied support from the actor.

So, here's a list of Salman Khan's favourite contestants of all the seasons:

1. Shweta Tiwari

Shweta was the winner of season 4 who also became Salman's favourite. The actor extended his support to Tiwari on various occasions.

2. Sunny Leone

Sunny's appearance in the show became a huge hit and she became Salman's favourite too.

3. Elli Avrram

Elli won several praises for her participation in Bigg Boss and not just this, the Swedish beauty became Salman's favourite and their friendship grew stronger even after the show and was part of various festivities at the superstar's house.

4. Sana Khan

Sana also managed to win Salman's heart during her stint in the show. In fact, she also got a chance to star in the film Jai Ho which featured Salman in the lead role.

5. Meheck Chahal

Meheck was known to lose temper in the house several times. However, it was Salman who advised her and supported her. Meheck also did a dance number in Salman Khan's film Wanted.

The contestants who managed to get into Salman's good books were Tanishaa Mukherjee, Mandana Karimi, Gautam Gulati, Manu Panjabi, and Shilpa Shinde.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.