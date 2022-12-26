Check out the look of Anuj and Anupama from the upcoming episode of the annual function of little Anu

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved television serials and number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and relatable.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

These days, they are glued to the show as the track is focusing on Pakhi and Adhik's marriage and how the families are trying to cope with this twist and how Anupama is stuck between the Kapadia and the Shah family.

The audience likes the love story of Anuj and Anupama. They are mesmerized by the chemistry the duo shares.

The show has many fan clubs dedicated to it, and fans keep showering a lot of love and support on the cast and crew.

In the recent episode, Anupama and little Anu are preparing for her upcoming annual function, where they will perform together.

Now one of the fan clubs shared the upcoming look of Anupama and Anuj during the annual dance function of Little Anu.

In the photo, one can see Anuj dressed like a rockstar whereas little Anu and Anupama are dressed in Punjabi attire.

It seems like Anupama and little Anu win the dance competition and this brings happiness to both the Shah and the Kapadia families.

