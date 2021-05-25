Check out the SHOCKING transformation of internet sensation Bhavin Bhanushali

MUMBAI: Bhavin Bhanushali is an Indian film actor who has gained immense popularity through TikTok.

Bhavin made his debut in the web series Aisha and worked in Bollywood movies like Quickie. In De De Pyaar De, he featured alongside Rakul Preet Singh, Ajay Devgn, and Tabu, where he essayed the role of Ajay Devgn’s son.

The young lad has been part of television shows like Chidiya Ghar, Dil Dosti Dance, Hoshiyar… Sahi Waqt, Sahi Kadam, Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna, and Tamanna. He was also a contestant on the reality show Splitsvilla 12.

Bhavin also worked in the web series Hum Tum and Them and Babbar Ka Tabbar. He is also seen in various advertisements.

Today, he is an internet sensation and has a massive fan following.

But what has caught our eye is the massive transformation of this young boy and the hard word and dedication that he has put in and changed his entire personality.

In the pictures below, one can see the transformation from a young boy to a mature and muscular one, and this result is because of sheer hard work. The transformation is commendable.

He must have followed a good fitness regime!

The young lad shared the video of his transformation and captioned it saying that the result is of hard work and good genes.

These days, he is grabbing the headlines for his music video with Ashoor Kaur, and fans are loving the new pair on screen.

Kudos to this young boy for this fabulous transformation!

