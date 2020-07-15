When Bhavin Bhanushali DITCHED Sameeksha Sud for THIS person

MUMBAI: While all the Chinese mobile applications have been banned in India, Tik Tok gave the nation many social media influencers. Few of them became extremely popular. (Read here: Sameeksha Sud shares her FONDEST memories with Bhavin Bhanushali and Vishal Pandey )

Teen Tigada was one of the most popular teams on social media. With Teen Tigada actors like Bhavin Bhanushali, Vishal Pandya and Sameeksha Sud have collaborated to provide content to the users. Even while TikTok is banned, the trio are entertaining the viewers with their videos on Instagram.

Sameeksha recently shared a fun throwback video wherein the trio can be seen having a lot of fun while filming the videos. The video had Sameeksha ditching Vishal and approaching Bhavin for a hug but it seems like Bhavin and Vishal played a little prank as Bhavin ditched Sameeksha and went ahead to hug Vishal leaving Sam a little surprised.

