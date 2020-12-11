Check out the similarity between Kaira and Shivin!

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently one of the most popular TV serials. With its intriguing tale and beautiful performances of the cast, the show has managed to keep viewers hooked to the television screens.

The show stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead roles of Naira and Kartik respectively, and their on-screen chemistry is immensely popular among viewers.

In fact, their chemistry is one of the prime reasons for the show’s soaring popularity. They are one of the most loved television couples on screen.

The duo has a massive fan following, and their fans show a lot of love for them through the various fan clubs dedicated to them.

The make them feel special by sharing special videos and collages on social media.

We came across a fan-made video where viewers have highlighted a similarity between Kaira (Kartik + Naira) and Shivin (Shivangi + Mohsin).

In the video, fans have said that the way Kartik ooks at Naira while talking is the same way Mohsin looks at Shivnagi.

They feel that Mohsin brings a little of his real-life personality to the character of Kartik, and they are loving this chemistry between Shivangi and Mohsin.

Well, there is no doubt that Moshin and Shivangi are very good friends off-screen, and no wonder they have such a wonderful understanding with each other when they act.

Moshin and Naira have won many awards for the best on-screen pair.

