Check out the stylish outfits of Radhika Merchant 

MUMBAI :On 29th December, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Anant Amabani got engaged to Radhika Merchant. The latter is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. She has studied politics and economics at the New York University.

Also Read- Wow! Check out luxurious outfits donned by Ambanis on Prithvi Akash's FIRST birthday party

Radhika was working in 2017 as a sales executive at the private luxury villas chain Isprava. She is currently working as a director on the board of Encore Healthcare. She is also the disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts.

The beautiful Radhika also has a stunning sense of fashion and style. Some of her outfits recently have been breathtaking. Here is a look at some of them;

Also Read- Shocking! Radhika Merchant gets massively trolled for Arangetram and expressions, Netizens are saying 'she was not at all already for such a beautiful honour'

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar