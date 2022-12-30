Check out the stylish outfits of Radhika Merchant 

The latter is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. She has studied politics and economics at the New York University.
MUMBAI :On 29th December, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Anant Amabani got engaged to Radhika Merchant. The latter is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. She has studied politics and economics at the New York University.

Radhika was working in 2017 as a sales executive at the private luxury villas chain Isprava. She is currently working as a director on the board of Encore Healthcare. She is also the disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts. 

The beautiful Radhika also has a stunning sense of fashion and style. Some of her outfits recently have been breathtaking. Here is a look at some of them;

