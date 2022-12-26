Check out the times when Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa tried some unconventional looks

MUMBAI : Anupamaa is one of the most loved and watched shows on Television. It is winning the hearts of viewers with its gripping storyline and characters that resonate brilliantly with fans. Especially actress Rupali Ganguly, who is playing the titular role has a massive fan following. The actress became an overnight sensation after playing the role of Monisha Sarabhai in the comedy show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Rupali has been essaying the role of Anupamaa with a lot of vigor and charm. The role is such that it inspires every woman to be independent, stand up for what is right and also hold the family together.

Over the years, Anupamaa has mostly been loved for her look in sarees. But there were also times when she changed her look from her conventional look to other unconventional looks. Especially when she married Anuj and left Vanraj. Here is a look at some of them.





Fans love the recent tracks of Anupamaa, where she teaches her daughter the importance of working and being independent. She also inspires women to keep the family together and yet have one’s own individuality intact.

