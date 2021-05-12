Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television, and fans loved watching the chemistry and love story of Kartik and Naira.

The show saw a change in the storyline as the makers decided to end the character of Naira and introduce Shivangi Joshi as a new character.

This track had broken the hearts of fans, as they could not accept that Kartik would romance someone else.

But now, the audiences have accepted Sirat and they do love the pair of Kartik and Sirat.

We have seen that the ongoing track of the serial is focusing on how Kartik is trying to get Sirat and Ranveer together. Soon, he will be getting them married.

The track is very interesting, and the audiences seems to be hooked to it.

This is one of the few shows where a number of BTS photos and videos are shared on social media and one gets a glimpse of what’s happening on the show.

We came across some of the BTS photos from the sets of the show where one can see Kartik, Sirat, and Ranveer in the boxing ring. Shivangi Joshi (Sirat) captioned it saying, "punch mode on."

In the other picture, one can see Karan Kundara (Ranveer) dressed as a watchman and scaring Shivangi (Sirat).

Well, one of the main reasons the show is so popular is because of the camaraderie and good rapport among the cast and crew of the serial, as everyone is supportive of each other’s work.

