Check out this THROWBACK video of Sushant and Ankita getting dressed as Bride and Groom

MUMBAI : Ankita Lokhande and Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput were in a relationship for quite some time. The duo dated for almost six years before they parted ways.

They met on the serial Pavitra Rishta, where sparks flew between them. Sushant went to pursue his career in Bollywood, and Ankita was his support system.

Sushant had announced that there were supposed to get married in the month of December 2016, but all of a sudden, they announced their break up a few months before the wedding. The reason is still unknown.

They were one of the most loved couples of television.

Now we came across a video where one can see Krishna Abhishek giving a task to Sushant and Ankita.

In the video, one can see how Sushant and Ankita are dressed as a groom and bride within a minute or so. They both get each other dressed and Sushant is heard saying that today he will get married finally.

Well, the video will make one emotional and one will miss this lovely pair of Manav and Archana.

Till today, Manav and Archana are considered as one of the best pairs on television.

