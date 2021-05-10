Checkout how Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Harsh Nagar aka Anant looked in his COLLEGE DAYS!

MUMBAI: Harsh Nagar made his acting debut with Star Plus’ Saath Nibhana Saathiya and the fans are already in love with the way he carries himself and how he looks.

His chemistry with Sneha Jain is much appreciated. Harsh is also active on social media and he keeps sharing videos and small glimpses of how he spends time on the set from which we come to know about his bond with the actors. Apart from that, the entire cast of the show is more like a family and they keep sharing things and spend time with each other on the sets of the show.

Harsh is also quite mischievous and he recently shared a video of himself with his co-actor which left us into splits!

Now, we have a picture of Harsh which seems like it was taken during his college days. Take a look:

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 currently showcases how Kanak badly instigates Sagar to such an extent that Sagar agrees and there he goes to attack.

Unfortunately, Kanak’s plan backfires in a dramatic way.

Poor Tia becomes a victim of Sagar’s deadly attack as when Sagar attacks Gehna, Gehna moves to do some household chores and there Tia gets attacked. Kanak’s plan definitely backfired but will Gehna know Kanak’s hand behind Sagar’s act.