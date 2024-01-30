Cheering! CID star reunites in heartwarming video; Fans eagerly urge for a comeback

Shivaji Satam revealed in a recent podcast that they intend to produce CID season 2, which thrilled fans. A video call brought together the cast members Alana Sayed, Ajay Nagrath, Janvi Chheda, Shraddha Musale, and Hrishikesh Pandey.
MUMBAI: One of the most well-liked television programs, CID aired for more than ten years. CID viewers beg the creators to revive the program because they miss it. After 26 years, the show's fans began to trend CID season 2, with the original cast. Shivaji Satam revealed in a recent podcast that they intend to produce CID season 2, which thrilled fans. A video call brought together the cast members Alana Sayed, Ajay Nagrath, Janvi Chheda, Shraddha Musale, and Hrishikesh Pandey.

Alana posted a picture from the conversation on Instagram. She captioned the post, 'For those who missed them in the podcast...Waiting for all of us to get back to filming together The team where it feels like family. Miss you, Freddy sir.' Actress Janvi commented,' This is what u get when u wake me up during my afternoon nap'.

In response to the reunion, internet users flocked to the comment area with requests for them to return. 'Pls come back together, CID we miss you,' a user commented. Even actress Alana offered a couple of BTS moments, which made fans long for them. Even after Dinesh Phadnis, also known as Freddy sir, passed away on December 5, 2023, at the age of 57 due to severe liver damage, fans said how much they missed him.

