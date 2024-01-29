Cherished! Ankita Lokhande posts a FIRST NOTE after Bigg Boss 17 loss by calling it a 'Journey to be remembered'; Read on to know more!

Ankita and her spouse Vicky Jain had entered the Bigg Boss 17 house together, but during their stay inside, the couple was observed getting into some of the worst disagreements and fights. Things became so bad that the actress was observed advising her hubby to take a break from each other.
Ankita Lokhande

MUMBAI : Actress Ankita Lokhande's journey on Bigg Boss 17 brought to an end on Sunday night. She appeared to be upset with her family members as she left the Bigg Boss 17 sets, but it appears that the outcome has finally hit home for her because she posted the first picture on social media following the grand finale.

Ankita praised host Salman Khan on Monday afternoon for his insightful remarks and posted pictures of herself with him on her Instagram account.

She described her journey as remarkable as well. "A journey to be remembered & cherished forever! Thank you @beingsalmankhan for your kind words. Thank you @officialjiocinema @colorstv @endemolshineind for giving me this opportunity," she wrote.

Salman was seen applauding Ankita's journey on the show as she was evicted from the house. He also appeared shocked that she was unable to go to the Top 2. He was heard telling her how much he wanted her to take the trophy.

Ankita once went so far as to suggest that Vicky should move on and find someone else since she did not see a future with him. However, the couple reunited and publicly declared their love for each other as the program came to a close. "We might fight and say all kinds of things to each other, but we cannot live without each other as well," they declared to the audience and the other housemates.

Credit- Free Press Journal
 

