Bigg Boss Season 17 Grand Finale: Exclusive! First Runner up Mannara Chopra reveals if she is in love with Munawar Faruqui; talks about how she defeated Ankita Lokhande and how Bigg Boss was biased towards her

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 has finally come to an end and Munawar Faruqui has emerged as the winner of the show.

This season has been a huge success and it gained good TRPs all thanks to the contestants who gave in so much content for the show.

Mannara Chopra emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss Season 17 and this because her game was loved by the audience and fans.

Since day one her game was really strong and she had made a place in the audience's hearts.

Her friendship with Munawar had made headlines inside and outside of the house and they used to have ups and downs in their friendship but they had each other’s back also in the game.

The one person she didn’t get along with in the show was Ankita Lokhande as the two kept having fights and there were really bad talks inside and outside of the show.

During the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Salman Khan did praise her most of the time but then when she went wrong he also took her case and guided her on the right path.

She has won the hearts of the audience and has become a household name and has built a strong fan base for her.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Mannara and asked her if she was in love with Munawar and how she felt on defeating Ankita Lokhande and on Bigg Boss being biased with her.

What do you have to say about Bigg Boss being biased with you?

I have always been the favorite of Bigg Boss and he was biased towards me and I made him my close friend and have utmost respect and gratitude for him.

Are you in love with Munawar Faruqui?

No, I am not in love with Munawar. He was there with me at my lowest point in the show which was the initial days where I was missing my family as I didn’t know how to play the game and I am so dependent on them that for the smallest thing I would call them. But there I couldn’t talk to them, hence Munawar walked in and supported me. He would help me in cooking and advise me which fight is about what.

I do like and respect him like a friend and nothing beyond that. Let me tell my fans that I am not that kind of person who would get into a fling and fall in love on a show then post the show hoping for someone else, I am a very committed person and when I fall in love I want that kind of commitment which will then turn into marriage.

What do you have to say about defeating Ankita Lokhande?

I am overwhelmed to be honest if you are real and will show your true personality you will win the hearts of the audience. No one knew me here as I was doing work down south but though Ankita has worked here I could defeat her because my personality was real. I have built this fan following through this show and I am ever grateful. In Bigg Boss 17 when it comes to the female contestants I am the winner as I reached this far.

Munawar has won the show, if not him then who?

If not Munawar then definitely Abhishek should have won the show as I think he showcased his true personality whether it was in relationships or friendships. We all saw that he was what he is in real life, but with Munawar he told something else in the beginning and then later on when Ayesha came things changed so if not him then Abhishek.

Well, there is no doubt that Mannara played the game well and hence she emerged as the first second runner up of the show and today she has become a household name.

