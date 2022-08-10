From Chinmay Mandlekar to Nishant Singh, Crime Patrol actors who have made it big! Details inside

Some shows have the ability to become Iconic after years of being on air and these shows have produced some great actors who have gone on to do great roles in TV and films.
From Chinmay Mandlekar to Nishant Singh, Crime Patrol Actors who have made it big! Details Inside!

MUMBAI :Television has always been the grandest of mediums and the audience's go-to for entertainment. The entertainment landscape has changed a lot over the years. 

Channels and shows have gained a personality and a strong sense of audience loyalty. It is very obvious that some actors have become channel favorites, especially after they are visible in one show after another on the same channel.

Some shows have the ability to become iconic after years of being on air and these shows have produced some great actors who have gone on to do great roles in TV and films.

Crime Patrol is one of the longest-running shows. The show has had two seasons and has been on air since 2003. Currently, the second season titled Crime Patrol 2.0 has been on air and getting a lot of love from fans.

Over the course of its run, many great actors have got their start from this show, but many have been the staple face of it as well. 

So, we decided to check out the names of the actors from Crime Patrol who have made it big. Check them out here:


    Sanjeev Tyagi:

He has played the role of both Host and actor on the show and has since been seen in Akshay Kumar’s Baby, Hanak, and has many more projects lined up. 


    Nissar Khan: 

Known for playing the role of a cop, Nissar has been seen in many movies like D-Day, Don, Airlift, and shows like Mahabharat and more.


    Chinmay Mandlekar : 


Known for his stint in Crime patrol as SI, and gone on to be a part of major movies like Fatteshikast which is a Marathi language movie, then Kashmir Files, and now he has essayed the role of Nathuram Godse in the movie Gandhi Vs Godse.


    Nishant Singh: 


He was also a part of Crime Patrol, before hitting it big with shows like Breathe Into the shadows, Uri The surgical Strike, and Drishyam 2. He also played the pivotal role in Dhadkan Zindagi Ki.


    Sushant Kandya: 


Sushant was also a part of the show Crime Patrol before moving on to, movies and shows like the Guilty Minds and Crimes and Confessions.


All these actors have worked very hard and have made a name for themselves while also being a part of great movies and series.


Did you also spot Crime Patrol actors in different projects? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay Tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!


