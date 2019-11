MUMBAI: Colors’ popular show Choti Sardarni recently bagged the number one position on the rating chart.

The show is produced by Cockcrow Productions and Shaika Films. To take the drama quotient higher, the team has flown to Serbia to shoot the honeymoon sequence.

Yes, the lead actors Avinesh Rekhi, Nimrit Ahluwalia and child artist Kevina Tak are shooting in Serbia. The actors are treating their fans with some scenic and candid pictures from shoot. Take a look!