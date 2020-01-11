Cindrella D’Cruz bags Phir Laut Aayi…Naagin

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is known for bringing exclusive updates from the world of Television. The team works hard day and night to bring something new each time on table.



We’ve been at the forefront in reporting updates about Dangal TV’s Phir Laut Aayi… Naagin. Recently we reported about the show to come back with another season soon. (Read here: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/phir-laut-aayi-naagin-come-second-season-dangal-200110 )



Now, the latest update is that actress Cindrella D’Cruz has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the show.



Cindrella has been a part of shows like Naamkaran and Piya Albela.



The season 1 of the show had actors like Nikita Sharma, Abhimanyu Chaudhary, Jatin Bharadwaj, Sonia Singh, Deepshika Naagpal and Manish Khanna in prominent roles.



Well, the discussion of having the same cast or roping in new faces is still on.



