Maira Dharti Mehra aka Dalchini pens a heartfelt farewell note as the show concludes

The show’s lead actress Maira Dharti Mehra, who plays the role of Dalchini, shared an emotional note on social media about the touching farewells. By sharing an endearing video that features unseen BTS clips from the set, Mehra expressed her gratitude and reflected on the journey.
MUMBAI: The last day of shooting for the hit television show ‘Dalchini’ has been wrapped up. However, the cast and crew are ready to bid goodbye to the fans. The show’s lead actress Maira Dharti Mehra, who plays the role of Dalchini, shared an emotional note on social media about the touching farewells. By sharing an endearing video that features unseen BTS clips from the set, Mehra expressed her gratitude and reflected on the journey.

She penned, "Goodbyes are always hard! The journey we lived was short yet memorable. I enjoyed shooting for Dalchini with my lovely cast and crew; everyone associated with this show was truly an incredible individual. As we shot for the final scene today, my heart filled with gratitude and tears, of course, but the memories we've made together on and off-screen will forever hold a special place in my heart. Thanks to everyone for all the love and appreciation!! Dalchini signing off ??"

The post quickly resonated with fans, turning viral as netizens flooded the comments section with their reactions, sharing how much they will miss the show. Mehra's farewell message not only marks the end of an era for "Dalchini" but also highlights the close-knit bond shared by the cast and crew throughout their time together.

On the professional front, Maira Dharti Mehra has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry with her captivating performances. She is widely recognized for her role in the Hotstar series "Aashiqana".

Her versatile acting skills have also been shown in several other well-known programs, such as Tera Yaar Hun Mai, Pandya Store, Sasuraal Genda Phool 2, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kumkum Bhagya, and Shaadi Mubarak. Fans of Mehra are both upset by her departure from ‘Dalchini’ and excited to see what she will bring to the screen next.

The show's actors and their devoted audience will always cherish the times and memories spent on set as the show comes to an end on television. At the end of the show, the audience's hearts are deeply grasped, a homage to the team's hard work and dedication.

