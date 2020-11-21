Class of 2020 fame Joyita Chhaterjee buys a NEW HOME

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Class of 2020 actress Joyita Chhaterjee who gave a stellar performance in the show as Ranchi will soon shift into a new house. The actress is set to shift in the 3BHK plush house located in Juhu. (Read here: Class of 2020 fame Joyita Chatterjee bags three music videos)

TellyChakkar.com got in touch with Joyita to know more about her new house. She said, “Well, it’s the closest to my heart for various reasons. It was always a dream to have my own house in a city like Mumbai and what's best is that I bought one in Juhu where the Bollywood stars reside.”

She further added, “My father gifted me the house. He passed away recently and hence the house is all the more special to me. I know my father struggled to make sure I as a daughter get everything and last wish being a house. He has always supported me and made sure I live a luxurious life. I have seen so many people who come to Mumbai with dreams in their eyes and have to adjust so much. Thankfully because of my father I had to never face such hardships and adjustments. Owning a house in Mumbai is a matter of pride as I hail from a small town in Kolkata.”

When asked if her family will stay along with her in Mumbai, she said, “Well, there is a lot of work to be done, so once it's over, my family will be here.”

Is she excited to set up the new house? She replied, “I was excited, but after losing my dad who was whole and sole responsible for this, I am broken. So as of now, I’ve kept it on hold. Need some space to get back to my routine. Hopefully soon things will be normal but the void will always be there.”

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: Class of 2020 fame Joyita Chhaterjee's father passes away)