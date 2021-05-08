Classic actors who are dearly MISSED and MUST make a COMEBACK on TV!

MUMBAI: There was a time when TV shows were much more loved than they are today.

People could not have enough of them and infact, used to wait for them to air and made sure that they were done with all their work and are free around that time. Some shows in the likes of Hip Hip Hurray, Dekh Bhai Dekhm Banegi Apni Baat, Hum Paanch, Just Mohabbat, Family No. 1 and there were a few other shows which are a superhit till date!

And as a part of the shows, there have been actors who were not only a part of the classics but are also remembered for their work till date. We are sure they are missed and if they were to be a part of the shows which run on air right now, the charm would be entirely something else. They would be much more entertaining.

Today, let us take a look at some of these faces…

Farida Jalal

Jalal starred in Shararat (Thoda Jadu, Thodi Nazaakat), in which she played a leading role. She has also been a part of the classic series Dekh Bhai Dekh and over 200 films

Ashok Saraf

He was known as the face of Hum Paanch and is still remembered for the role of a father. Along with that, he is renowned for his contribution to regional Marathi stage plays as well. In Bollywood, he is best remembered for the comic "Munshiji" in Rakesh Roshan's 1995 action thriller Karan Arjun.

Ninad Kamat

Ninad was a part of some hit shows like Sailaan and Imtihaan. Apart from that, he has worked in Lage Raho Munnabhai, 7½ Phere, Dus, Parineeta, Zeher, Sangharshamong others. He is one of India's foremost voicing talents, having given his voice to thousands of commercials. He has dubbed for Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Will Smith, Jim Carrey among many others…

Satish Kaushik

Satish Kaushik has aced most of the fields of the entertainment fraternity. He is an Indian film director, producer, and actor, and along with that, we miss his stint from Sumit Sambhal Lega.

Satish Shah

Satish Shah has enthralled the audience with his stint in various films and TV shows particularly Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai...

Renuka Shahane

We love her for her stint in Hum Aapke Hai Kaun. Renuka Shahane should make a comeback on television for we miss her sweet smile.

Kavita Kapoor

Kavita Kapoor has done varied serials such as Yes Boss and Saans and we loved watching her.

Do you have more names to list? Let us know in the comment section below!