Erica Fernandes talks about her upcoming project, speaks about Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3

MUMBAI: One of the most popular actresses in telly land, Erica Fernandes has mesmerized the audience with her acting skills.

The actress was last seen as Prerna in the serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is also popular on social media. She enjoys a huge fan following and regularly updates her fans about her whereabouts via the platform.

These days, Erica is grabbing the headlines for two back-to-back music videos along with Harshad Chopda and Rohman Shawl, and the audiences are loving their chemistry.

Erica is quite active on her social media accounts and keeps posting about what she is up to.

Recently, the actress went live on Instagram and answered a lot of questions of fans.

She was asked about season 3 of her most loved show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, to which she said that she has no clue about it.

She was also asked about her upcoming projects to which she said that she cannot speak much about her upcoming project. When the right time comes, she will talk about it.

Well, fans are excited about KRKPAB 3 and they wish that it airs soon. There have been rumours doing the rounds that the show is all set to come back with season 3 with the same star cast, and fans are super excited about it.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes reveals an UNKNOWN fact about herself which will take you by surprise )