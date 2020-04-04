COLORS broadens its entertainment spectrum with mythology and movies

MUMBAI: Social distancing and staying indoors can prove to be daunting and emotionally draining but entertainment is one thing that you can always turn to for a brief window of distraction and to lift your spirits. Staying true to its DNA of providing world-class entertainment to its viewers, COLORS has fine-tuned its content line up to be your entertainment companion during the quarantine. Offering comfort amidst the chaos, the channel will have a range of content across genres including comedy, fantasy, drama, mythology, and reality in the prime time and non-primetime hours.

Setting the tone of the day will be a mix of action and comic reality with the reruns of the most popular seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi and the laughter riot Khatra Khatra Khatra between 10 am to 1 pm. Movies will make the afternoons interesting as the channel will bring forth a great mix of family entertainers from its impressive library. Enabling viewers to offer prayers from their living rooms, COLORS introduces a dedicated mythology band daily between 4-6 pm with Mahakali and Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush. The prime time lineup will feature the 5 top shows including Choti Sarrdaarni, Shakti.. Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii, Barrister Babu, Vidya and Bigg Boss Season 13 between 7-11 pm. Each of these shows will air in one-hour slots giving the viewers a maximum dose of their most favourite programs. Weekends will bring comic relief with the best of Comedy Nights With Kapil, transport you to the fantastical world with Naagin and trigger adrenaline rush with the reruns of the most recent episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18, says, “Due to the nationwide lockdown, the television landscape is changing quite significantly. We at COLORS are constantly and very closely evaluating how the viewership habits are evolving and designing our programming. With no fresh daily or weekly shows being put on air due to limitations, viewers are looking at alternate options for entertainment and non-prime time band has gained momentum. People staying indoors and spending time with the families has boost movie consumption on TV and hence we have consciously added it to the mix along with mythology. Through challenging times, COLORS continues to stay connected with its loyal viewers through a carefully curated mix of shows for wholesome entertainment.”