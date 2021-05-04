Colors to roll out Parshuram and Balika Vadhu 2 during these slots in June; Khatron Ke Khiladi to be telecast in July

MUMBAI: With IPL getting scrapped, many channels are revamping and launching new shows. Zee TV and Sony TV have their shows ready.

Owing to the COVID crisis, many of the shows have shifted base to other locations to complete the shoot, whereas many shows are also going off-air and channels are bringing new ones.

As per media reports, Colors is bringing new shows Parshuram and Balika Vadhu 2, which are all set to be launched in June and July.

( ALSO READ : Whoa! Balika Vadhu to have a re-run; read to know more )

The channel plans to bring Balika Vadhu 2 and Parshuram on weekdays in June, and their famous reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi will be aired during the weekends from July.

Balika Vadhu 2 is one of the most awaited serials as the previous season was a huge hit and people loved the serial and the storyline. The auditions were on for the show, but owing to the COVID situation, the auditions have been stopped.

Whereas for Khatron Ke Khiladi, in a few weeks’ time, the contestants will fly to Cape Town to shoot for the show, and this time, the bunch of contestants looks interesting.

Which show are you most excited to watch?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Confirmed! Balika Vadhu to return with a new season soon! )