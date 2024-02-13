Confirmed! Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia part ways, “I respect him a lot, but the relationship did not last”

MUMBAI: Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia met in the Bigg Boss 14 house and got along like a house on fire. The two gradually started dating and were one of the hottest couples in tinsel town. There have been speculations recently that the two are having trouble in their relationship. And looks like the rumors were after all true as the actors have now confirmed that they are no longer together.

Pavitra told a news portal, “There is a shelf-life for everything, nothing is permanent. In relationships, too, there can be a shelf-life. Eijaz and I parted ways a few months ago and I will always wish him well. I respect him a lot, but the relationship did not last.”

Eijaz on the other hand said, “I hope Pavitra finds the love and success she deserves. She will always be a part of my duas.”

In October last year, Pavitra had announced her engagement and shared some lovely pictures with Eijaz;

Pavitra has previously said in an interview, “This is all I can say, right now I am just focused on my career. I have lost a lot in life, the last thing I could have lost is my father. It is a very touchy topic. For me, no marriage right now, I just want to take care of my family. Jab do log ek rishte mein hote hain. They know what happened between them and they are not comfortable talking about it as we are educated and sensible enough to maintain privacy and respect for each other.”

