Must Read! Pavitra Punia of Bigg Boss 14 fame breaks down talking about her father’s demise

In an exclusive interview with an entertainment portal, Bigg Boss 14 fame Pavitra Punia spoke about her journey, Eijaz Khan and more. She breaks down emotionally when talking about her father.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/10/2023 - 13:30
Pavitra

MUMBAI: During the interview with an entertainment portal, Pavitra talked about her recent auditions for OTT platforms and explained why she has been turning down roles in web series. She expressed that she is not ready for on-screen intimacy and desires to start with clean work. The audition process for the web series paused due to her discomfort with intimate scenes.

Pavitra highlighted the conservative mindset prevailing in the television industry and shared her belief that certain roles, like playing Tulsi, may typecast actors. She expressed doubt that this mindset may never change.

Also Read: Rest in peace! Yeh Hai Mohabbatien fame Pavitra Punia's father passes away, actress pens an emotional note

A month prior, Pavitra faced a challenging period in her life with the loss of her father. She described her mother as a nurturing figure and her father as a protective wall. She feels a sense of maturity beyond her years and thanked her father for instilling a sense of responsibility and depth in her thinking.

Discussing life post-Bigg Boss 14, Pavitra shared insights into her career choices and future projects. Despite facing some struggles after the reality show, she found love with Eijaz Khan, her co-contestant in Bigg Boss 14 and the two frequently share adorable pictures on social media.

Pavitra's journey on Bigg Boss 14 resonated with fans, and she continues to captivate them with updates about her life and career. 

Also Read: Wah Kya Baat! Eijaaz Khan’s stunning kiss to Pavitra Punia in Ankhita Lonkade’s sangeet ceremony is a MUST WATCH

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 14 Pavitra Punia Eijaz Khan couple TV celebs TV news Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/10/2023 - 13:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Pavitra Punia of Bigg Boss 14 fame breaks down talking about her father’s demise
MUMBAI: During the interview with an entertainment portal, Pavitra talked about her recent auditions for OTT platforms...
Must Read! Aditi Govitrikar calls her divorce the lowest phase, and expresses her struggles to accept it; Says ‘Mere saath aise kaise ho gaya…’
MUMBAI: Aditi Govitrikar, a model and actor, and her former husband Muffazal Lakdawala have been divorced for the past...
Really! When Neliima Azeem motivated and helped Amrita Rao to slap Shahid Kapoor in their debut film Ishq Vishk
MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao made their debut in the teenage drama Ishq Vishk, which resonated among the young...
Must Read! Zoya Akhtar expressed her wish to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan in a significant role in the future
MUMBAI: As Zoya gears up for the release of The Archies, featuring Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Abhira to find out about the hidden past of Akshara’s life
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Whoa! From Bobby Deol in Animal to Vijay Verma in Mirzapur, here are actors who created great big impact despite small roles
MUMBAI: The recently released film Animal has been the talk of the town for its action scenes and performances. The...
Recent Stories
Aditi
Must Read! Aditi Govitrikar calls her divorce the lowest phase, and expresses her struggles to accept it; Says ‘Mere saath aise kaise ho gaya…’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye: Must Read! Check out the educational qualifications of the show’s leads Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja
Radhika Madan
Shocking! Radhika Madan once fled from sets of Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi due to THIS reason; Here’s why?
Pankaj
Astonishing! Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer made shocking revelations about being kicked out of the Mahabharat cast as Arjuna over refusing to shave off his moustache by BR Chopra
Disha Parmar
Amazing! From Disha Parmar to Ankita Lokhande; Check out these TV actress's distinctive bridal mehendi designs
Aneesha
Aneesha Madhok: I don’t care if all the roles go to nepotism babies, I will create my own opportunities
Rinku
Rinku Ghosh: Nepotism or no nepotism, ultimately it is always the talent, sincerity and hard work that counts