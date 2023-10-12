Must Read! Pavitra Punia of Bigg Boss 14 fame breaks down talking about her father’s demise

MUMBAI: During the interview with an entertainment portal, Pavitra talked about her recent auditions for OTT platforms and explained why she has been turning down roles in web series. She expressed that she is not ready for on-screen intimacy and desires to start with clean work. The audition process for the web series paused due to her discomfort with intimate scenes.

Pavitra highlighted the conservative mindset prevailing in the television industry and shared her belief that certain roles, like playing Tulsi, may typecast actors. She expressed doubt that this mindset may never change.

Also Read: Rest in peace! Yeh Hai Mohabbatien fame Pavitra Punia's father passes away, actress pens an emotional note

A month prior, Pavitra faced a challenging period in her life with the loss of her father. She described her mother as a nurturing figure and her father as a protective wall. She feels a sense of maturity beyond her years and thanked her father for instilling a sense of responsibility and depth in her thinking.

Discussing life post-Bigg Boss 14, Pavitra shared insights into her career choices and future projects. Despite facing some struggles after the reality show, she found love with Eijaz Khan, her co-contestant in Bigg Boss 14 and the two frequently share adorable pictures on social media.

Pavitra's journey on Bigg Boss 14 resonated with fans, and she continues to captivate them with updates about her life and career.

Also Read: Wah Kya Baat! Eijaaz Khan’s stunning kiss to Pavitra Punia in Ankhita Lonkade’s sangeet ceremony is a MUST WATCH

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.