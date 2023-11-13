Rest in peace! Yeh Hai Mohabbatien fame Pavitra Punia's father passes away, actress pens an emotional note

Actor Pavitra Punia via Instagram announced the demise of her father. Pavitra lost her father on November 6. He had not been keeping well after he reportedly suffered a fall at his home in Mumbai.
Pavitra

MUMBAI: Actor Pavitra Punia via Instagram announced the demise of her father.

Also read -Exclusive: I regret quitting Baalveer Returns, says Pavitra Punia

“My father went to his heavenly abode. Thank you so much to all those who kept him and us in their prayers. It meant a lot to us and me specially. You all stood by in the most painful times of my life.Gratitude. Peace for my father Strength for my family,” she wrote.

Also read - Good News! Pavitra Punia engaged to Eijaz Khan? Scroll down to know more

Pavitra is best known for her work in shows like Love U Zindagi, Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto, Hongey Judaa Na Hum, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Kavach… Kaali Shaktiyon Se. She also participated in ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

