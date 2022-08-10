Confirmed! Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi confirmed as contestants for the Rohit Shetty hosted show, latter says "I’m excited"

MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons. The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood and OTT, who come together and face their fears. Fans are gearing up for the show’s 13th season and are getting restless to know who the contestants are going to be this year.

Also Read- Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show to take place, scroll down to know

Previously we had learnt that Shiv Thakare is the first confirmed contestant on the show that is hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Now Kundali Bhagya actresses Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi are the next confirmed contestants.

Talking about being a part of the show Ruhi said, "The show’s challenges are known to be nerve-wracking and adrenaline-pumping, and I’m excited to take them head-on. It’s going to be a journey of a lifetime, and I’m going to give it my all. No matter how difficult the task, I’m determined to make it a memorable experience for myself and the viewers"

Anjum added, "I am thrilled to step out of my comfort zone and explore the world of reality TV for the first time. As an actor, I have always pushed my limits to deliver my best performance, and now, I am excited to put my physical and mental abilities to the test."

She further said, "The challenges are intense, and I know that it won’t be easy, but I am confident in my strengths as a strong competitor, and I will give my all to win. I am ready to face my fears head-on and make the most of this incredible opportunity to grow and learn from my fellow contestants."

The show is still in the previous- production stage and soon the contestants will be flying to Argentina for this new season.

Also Read- Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya actresses Anjum Faikh and Ruhi Chaturvedi to participate in the upcoming season?

Are you excited to see Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi in the upcoming season?

Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Koimoi