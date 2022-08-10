Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya actresses Anjum Faikh and Ruhi Chaturvedi to participate in the upcoming season?

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be beginning soon, and makers have already started contacting celebrities for the show. As per sources, Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi have been offered the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/21/2023 - 08:57
Anjum Faikh and Ruhi Chaturvedi to participate in the upcoming season

MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

 The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

 Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Faisal Shaikh was the first runner-up last season.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and makers have begun their preparations for it by starting to contact celebrities for the same.

Many celebrities have already come on board for the new season.

As per sources, Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi have been offered the show and the talks are on between the makers and the actresses, though there is no confirmation on the same.

But as reports are to be believed then the two are almost confirmed for the show and things have worked out and they could be on board.

ALSO READ ; Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show to take place, scroll down to know

Well, it will be interesting to see the two actresses on the reality show and they would be acing all the stunts and it will be a treat to watch them.

Currently, the first confirmed contestant of the show is Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare.

The show is still in the previous- production stage and soon the contestants will be flying Argentina for this new season.

Are you excited to see Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi in the upcoming season?

Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

  ALSO READ : Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Soundarya Sharma and Shiv Thakare are the first two confirmed contestants of the upcoming season?

 

 

 

Bigg Boss 15 Divya Agrawal Remo D'souza Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 sriti jan Shivangi Joshi pratk sehajpal Nishant Bhat RAJIV ADATIA Munawar Faisu Jannat Rohit Shetty khatron ke khiladi. Pratik Sehajpal Soundarya Sharma Shiv Thakare Prince Narula Asim Riaz Anjali Arora MUNAWAR FARUQUI Erica Fernandes Vishal Kotian Sharad Malhotra Surbhi Jyoti Shashank Vyas Anjum Faikh Ruhi Chaturvedi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/21/2023 - 08:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Finally! Anuj and Anupama reunite on their first marriage anniversary
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Wow! Faltu’s lead Niharika Chouksey brings in her birthday with this power couple of Television, read on to know more…
MUMBAI :Actress Niharika Chouksey is immensely loved for her role in ‘Faltu’. She ventured into the television industry...
Pandya Store: Woah! Krish happy with court’s decision, Shweta fails to trap him
MUMBAI:Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists....
What! Shaheer Sheikh joins Anupamaa, read on to know more
MUMBAI :Shaheer Nawaz Sheikh is one of the well-known faces of the Tv industry. He has impressed fans with his...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Romantic! Angad and Sahiba sip juice from the same glass
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya actresses Anjum Faikh and Ruhi Chaturvedi to participate in the upcoming season?
MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Recent Stories
Sad! Bollywood actors whose films released after their demise
Sad! Bollywood actors whose films released after their demise
Latest Video
Related Stories
NACH BALIYE SEASON
Nach Baliye Season 10 : Exclusive! Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Sheikh to particiape in the show?
Entertainment Ki Raat – Houseful : Wow! This is how , Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shiv Thakare prove that the friendship of the “Man
Entertainment Ki Raat – Houseful : Wow! This is how Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shiv Thakare prove that the friendship of the “Mandali” gang is real
Shiv Thakare
What! Shiv Thakare to be the highest paid contestant on Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?
Karan Tacker
Karan Tacker may join 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' as a contestant
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli to participate in the show?
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli to participate in the show?
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Vipul Roy and Melis Atici to participate in the show ?
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Vipul Roy and Melis Atici to participate in the show ?