Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya actresses Anjum Faikh and Ruhi Chaturvedi to participate in the upcoming season?

MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Faisal Shaikh was the first runner-up last season.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and makers have begun their preparations for it by starting to contact celebrities for the same.

Many celebrities have already come on board for the new season.

As per sources, Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi have been offered the show and the talks are on between the makers and the actresses, though there is no confirmation on the same.

But as reports are to be believed then the two are almost confirmed for the show and things have worked out and they could be on board.

Well, it will be interesting to see the two actresses on the reality show and they would be acing all the stunts and it will be a treat to watch them.

Currently, the first confirmed contestant of the show is Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare.

The show is still in the previous- production stage and soon the contestants will be flying Argentina for this new season.

Are you excited to see Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi in the upcoming season?

