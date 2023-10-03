Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Soundarya Sharma and Shiv Thakare are the first two confirmed contestants of the upcoming season?

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Arjun Bijlani emerged as the winner of the show whereas Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was the first runner up of the show.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and the makers of the show have begun their preparation for it, where they have begun to contact celebrities for the show.

As per sources, Soundarya Sharma and Shiv Thakar were offered the show and now everything has fallen into place and they have been confirmed for the show.



They have become the first two confirmed contestants of the show and the fans will be excited to watch them on the show.

We had seen during the Bigg Boss semi-finale Rohit Shetty had entered the house where the contestants did some task and Shalin won but he had declined the offer for the show.

The show will be going on air in a few months from now, and the fans are excited to see who would be the contestants the show.

