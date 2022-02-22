CONFIRMED! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Vidisha Srivastava to replace Nehha Pendse in &TV's Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

There was constantly reports about Nehha Pendse bidding adieu to &TV's Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain.

And now, it is confirmed that actress Vidisha Srivastava will be stepping in Nehha's shoes. Yes, you heard it right!

The makers have brought Vidisha on board replacing Nehha.

Vidisha will be portraying Asif Sheikh's on-screen wife Anita Mishra in the show.

Vidisha is known for her roles in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Meri Gudiya, Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram among others.

Anita's role was initially portrayed by Saumya Tandon who was a part of the show for almost 5 years.

Later, when Saumya quit the show, Nehha stepped in her shoes.

Nehha had joined the show's star cast last year.

Well, we are sure after Saumya and Nehha, Vidisha will do full justice to Anita Bhabhi's character.

