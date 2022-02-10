Shocking! Bhabhiji Gar Par Hai fame Neha Pendse is removed from the show for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! has been one of the most entertaining comedy sitcoms in the Indian television industry. The show has been running for a long time and has made fans laugh with each new episode. Recently it was noted that actress Nehha Pendse who plays the role of Anita Mishra aka Gori Mem is being replaced by the famous television show.

Earlier it was claimed that Nehha Pendse’s resignation from the show with Edit II Productions, did not go as well she thought. Earlier it was being said that the actress wanted to quit the show as it was having a heavy toll on her body. The reason behind it was the long hours of travel from Mumbai to Naigaon which affected her health. But this was far from the truth.

Well, now as per IndiaTV reports, it’s been revealed that Nehha Pendse was not working as per the likes of the makers of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!. It was claimed that the actress was uncooperative during the shoot. It is said that she had refused the idea of Anita dancing with Vibhuti, played by Aasif Sheikh, which was quite popular. The reasons for this were kept in private but the makers thought this would have a bad effect on the character.

Apart from this, the chances of actress Flora Saini replacing Nehha Pendse in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! is also on the cards.

Credit: koimoi/India TV