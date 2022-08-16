CONFIRMED! Yeh Rishta fame Niharika Chouksey BAGS Star Plus' upcoming show Faltu

We have an exclusive update that a popular production house is coming up with a brand new show on Star Plus which is titled Faltu.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 22:43
Niharika Chouksey

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that a lot of television shows are in the pipeline. 

Star Plus is coming up with a series of news shows in the upcoming days. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Niharika Chouksey roped in for Boney Kapoor's next starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal

We had exclusively updated that a popular production house is also coming up with a brand new show on Star Plus. 

As per sources, Niharika Chouksey, Abhishek Nigam and Randeep Rai are approached for the show. 

And now, Niharika is confirmed for this upcoming show which is titled Faltu.

Nothing much about Niharika's show has been revealed yet.

TellyChakkar will soon be back with all the latest updates on this development. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Niharika Chouksey roped in for Boney Kapoor's next starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal

Niharika Chouksey Abhishek Nigam Randeep Rai Star Plus Balika Vadhu 2 Hero - Gayab Mode On Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 22:43

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Upcoming Storm! Kunal’s condition to separate the couple forever
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
EXCLUSIVE! 'I would love to have Immortality or Telepathy as my SUPERNATURAL POWER' - Pishachini's Jiya Shankar on having supernatural powers, her take on getting roles and more
MUMBAI : Jiya Shankar has been in the headlines for quite some time now, and this time it is all about her upcoming...
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: Amazing! Dev and Vidhi unknowingly get blessings from the goddess
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has launched a new show, ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’. The story is very promising as its poles apart from...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Danger Alert! Virat stubborn, Sai’s final decision to bring dangerous consequences
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Evil! Krish decides to marry Priya
MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. Pihu and Ram have...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: OMG! Rudraksh held at gunpoint, Ruhi kidnapped
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Recent Stories
Explosive! This is how makers react to producers demanding monetary compensation against loss incurred from Laal Singh Chaddha
Explosive! This is how makers react to producers demanding monetary compensation against loss incurred from Laal Singh Chaddha
Latest Video