Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Niharika Chouksey roped in for Boney Kapoor's next starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal

Boney Kapoor will be producing the Hindi remake of the Malayalam hit movie Helen and Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal have been signed as the leads of the movie.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 17:07
Boney Kapoor will be producing the Hindi remake of the Malayalam hit movie 'Helen' and Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal have been signed as the leads of the movie.

Boney Kapoor will be producing the Hindi remake of the Malayalam hit movie 'Helen' and Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal have been signed as the leads of the movie.

As per sources, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Niharika Chouksey has been roped in for the movie.

Not much is known about his character, but she would play a pivotal role in the movie.

She is best known for her role in the serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and that led to her becoming a household name.

EXCLUSIVE! After Kashish Rai, Niharika Chouksey QUITS Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal have already begun to shoot for the movie and this would be the actress's first collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor.

Helen has been extremely well received by the audience and has bagged its leading lady Anna Ben, a Kerala State Film Award – Special Jury Award for her performance in the Malayalam film. Helen was released in 2019 and is apparently being made in Tamil as well.

The movie is slated to release next year.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Niharika Chouksey bags a pivotal role in 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Niharika Chouksey Janhvi Kapoor Sunny Kaushal Boney Kapoor Bollywood News Digital News TellyChakkar
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 17:07

