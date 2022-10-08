Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Niharika Chouksey roped in for Boney Kapoor's next starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Boney Kapoor will be producing the Hindi remake of the Malayalam hit movie 'Helen' and Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal have been signed as the leads of the movie.

As per sources, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Niharika Chouksey has been roped in for the movie.

Not much is known about his character, but she would play a pivotal role in the movie.

She is best known for her role in the serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and that led to her becoming a household name.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal have already begun to shoot for the movie and this would be the actress's first collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor.

Helen has been extremely well received by the audience and has bagged its leading lady Anna Ben, a Kerala State Film Award – Special Jury Award for her performance in the Malayalam film. Helen was released in 2019 and is apparently being made in Tamil as well.

The movie is slated to release next year.

