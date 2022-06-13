EXCLUSIVE! After Kashish Rai, Niharika Chouksey QUITS Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Well, the show is witnessing a lot of drama. We had earlier updated readers about Kashish Rai quitting the show. Now, Niharika Chouksey, who played the character of Nishtha in the show, had quit.

When we ask her for the reason for quitting the show, she revealed, 'There wasn't anything to explore with the character yet, although it had been six months. I even had other projects coming up on the web front, so I decided to quit the show and focus more on the upcoming projects.'

Talking about how she had bagged the show, she revealed, 'I had initially auditioned for Pakhi in Anupamaa, but Muskaan bagged the show. Later, I didn't give an audition for Yeh Rishta. I was called directly for the character.'

Meanwhile, on the show, Harshvardhan has come back home. He tells Manjari that it's because of her that he lost his job and his reputation. He tells her that he should have left her long back and that not leaving her was a big mistake. Abhimanyu comes there and tells him that now, his mother will leave him. Everyone is shocked to hear this. Abhimanyu takes Manjari out of the room, but she holds Harsh's hand.

In the upcoming episode, Abhimanyu tells the family that for his mother's respect, he will ensure that his parents are divorced. Akshara tears a photograph of Manjari and Harsh, and later, we see Harsh thanking Akshara for supporting him. But she tells him she can never support him.

We wish Niharika luck with her career ahead and can't wait to see what projects has she in her kitty.

