Conflict! Fahmaan Khan with Sumbul Touqeer or with Aditi Shetty, fans base gets divided

MUMBAI: Sumbul is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie where she became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and they think of her to be one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and she has done extremely well for herself.

On the other hand, we have Fahmaan Khan who is often shipped with Sumbul Touqeer as they were once one of the most loved on-screen couple in the show Imlie.

Fahmaan and Sumbul were in Imlie where they bonded not just in rell life but also in real life but everytime they were questioned about their relationship status, they always denied being in relationship with each other.

After Imlie went off-air, Sumbul made her way into the house of Bigg Boss while Fahmaan became the lead of a new show on Colors TV, Dharampatnii.

Fahmaan Khan has achieved a lot and has a huge fan following too. When the show was running, the audience saw the chemistry between Fahmaan and Aditi Shetty who was also a part of the show.

Now here’s where things have become complicated. In the fan base, there are those who ship Sumbul with Fahmaan while there are those who ship Fahmaan with Aditi Shetty.

There are times when the clash takes an ugly shape and fans try to prove their point. Check out the image below where two fans have conflicting opinions.

While one wants Fahmaan and Sumbul to come together, the other one claims Fahmaan and Sumbul being brother and sister and wants to ship Fahmaan with Aditi Shetty.

Who do you side with? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

