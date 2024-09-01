Congrats: Drashti Dhami achieves a new milestone of 3 million followers on social media!

MUMBAI: Drashti Dhami is one of the most loved actresses on television. She is an A lister actress and clearly needs no introduction.

The actress has been seen in a plethora of shows and while she was last seen in Silsila Pyaar Ka on Colors a few years ago, Drashti had participated in the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 6 where the actress also managed to bag the trophy. The actress's career was at a peak at that time and Drashti was flooded with offers.

Among all those offers, the actress also got an opportunity to star opposite a Bollywood superstar.

Drashti was also seen in webseries titled Duranga season 1 which aired on Zee5. Directed by Pradeep Sarkar and Aijaz Khan and produced by Goldie Behl, it is a suspense thriller with many twists and turns. The thriller web series, Duranga, which is a remake of the K-Drama, Flower of Evil, has caught everyone’s attention with its gripping first season.

The show streams on Zee5 and has been doing wonders. Season 1 promised many viewers suspense and mystery, which they fulfilled. Series lead Drashti Dhami gave a fabulous performance with her stint in the show.

Well, the actress has now achieved a new feat as she reached a mark of 3 million followers on Instagram.

She took to her social media handle to share a post which mentioned: The 3 M glow!!! Thank you for all the love

Take a look:

We wish Drashti hearty congratulations on achieving a new milestone!