Congrats: Drashti Dhami achieves a new milestone of 3 million followers on social media!

She took to her social media handle to share a post which mentioned: The 3 M glow!!! Thank you for all the love
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/09/2024 - 14:48
Drashti Dhami

MUMBAI: Drashti Dhami is one of the most loved actresses on television. She is an A lister actress and clearly needs no introduction.               

The actress has been seen in a plethora of shows and while she was last seen in Silsila Pyaar Ka on Colors a few years ago, Drashti had participated in the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 6 where the actress also managed to bag the trophy. The actress's career was at a peak at that time and Drashti was flooded with offers.

(Also Read: EXCITED! Drashti Dhami announces that Duranga season 2 filming to begin soon

Among all those offers, the actress also got an opportunity to star opposite a Bollywood superstar.

Drashti was also seen in webseries titled Duranga season 1 which aired on Zee5. Directed by Pradeep Sarkar and Aijaz Khan and produced by Goldie Behl, it is a suspense thriller with many twists and turns. The thriller web series, Duranga, which is a remake of the K-Drama, Flower of Evil, has caught everyone’s attention with its gripping first season.

The show streams on Zee5 and has been doing wonders. Season 1 promised many viewers suspense and mystery, which they fulfilled. Series lead Drashti Dhami gave a fabulous performance with her stint in the show.

Well, the actress has now achieved a new feat as she reached a mark of 3 million followers on Instagram.

She took to her social media handle to share a post which mentioned: The 3 M glow!!! Thank you for all the love

Take a look:

(Also Read:Amazing: From Alpana Buch to Drashti Dhami - Check out the TV celebs who play garba!

We wish Drashti hearty congratulations on achieving a new milestone!

Drashti Dhami Silsila Pyaar Ka Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 6 Duranga season 1 ZEE5 Goldie Behl Aijaz Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/09/2024 - 14:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaan: Daler Mehndi to Grace Lohri Special Mahaepisode
MUMBAI : In the upcoming episode, viewers can look forward to a treat with a special maha episode, where the plot takes...
Yay! Team Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin comes together for a feast; enjoys delicious meals over on the sets of the show
MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television. The show has a massive...
Imlie: Agastya Unveils Imlie's Truth, Set to Play Mind Games Against Vishwa
MUMBAI : The ongoing storyline has seen Agastya grappling with misunderstandings and hurting Imlie unintentionally, all...
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Oh No! Jai rejects Aaradhana from his life
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Traumatised! Kunal finally met Vaani leaving him stunned
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Spoiler Alert!Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Armaan's Care Deepens Bond with Abhira in Compromised Marriage
MUMBAI : The storyline takes an interesting turn as Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) and Abhira (Samriddhi Shukla) navigate the...
Recent Stories
Salaar
Box office! Salaar is all set to cross 400 crores mark whereas Dunki continues with its slow journey
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Yay! Team Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin comes together for a feast; enjoys delicious meals over on the sets of the show
Nikki Tamboli
Whoa! Nikki Tamboli flaunts her cleavage in a hot red bikini top and high-slit skirt, check out the pictures
Anushka Sen
Wow: Anushka Sen bids adieu to Seoul after attending the traditional bell-ringing ceremony; says ‘Il miss you…’!
Sriti Jha
Wow! Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye's Sriti Jha achieves a major milestone in the industry, check out her post
Twinkle Vashisht
Aww! Kundali Bhagya actress Twinkle Vashisht shares a special birthday post for THIS co-star
Rohit Bose Roy
Congrats: Rohit Bose Roy is a proud owner of a swanky new EV MG Comet worth 11 Lakhs!