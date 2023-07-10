Amazing: From Alpana Buch to Drashti Dhami - Check out the TV celebs who play garba!

Be it wearing traditional and colourful dresses, dancing with dandiya sticks or enjoying special delicacies, Navratri is all here to celebrate it in full fervor.
MUMBAI: Navratri is here, and the excitement, joy, and devotion surpass among people with each new day. Whether it be by donning traditional and colourful attire, dancing with dandiya sticks, or indulging in unique delicacies, Everyone celebrates in their own unique way, and our Star Plus artists are all set to celebrate their Navratri plans.

Today, let us take a look at the television celebrities who groove to the peppy beats of gujarati dandiya and raas!

Alpana is seen in the role of Baa in Star Plus’ show Anupamaa

Drashti Dhami

Drashti Dhami absolutely loves the festival of dance and celebrates it every year with much excitement!

Bhavini Purohit

Bhavini celebrates it with her ‘mains’

Karishma Tanna

The Scoop actress used to participate in garba competitions and absolutely loves grooving gracefully to the beats.

Mansi Parekh

Mansi shows us how she celebrates the traditional festival! (Also Read: Navratri Special With Star Plus Show Artists- Yukti Kapoor, Mudit Nayyar, Krutika Desai, and Rohit Chandel Give Us A Sneak Peek About Their Navratri Celebrations, Deets Inside)

