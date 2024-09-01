Congrats: Rohit Bose Roy is a proud owner of a swanky new EV MG Comet worth 11 Lakhs!

MUMBAI: The electric vehicle revolution is here!

These vehicles are cost effective, are more efficient, and that combined with the electricity cost means that charging an electric vehicle is cheaper than filling petrol or diesel for your travel requirements. And if there is anything which is the best part about the EV, it is eco-friendly.

While these vehicles are promoted in full swing and are cheaper than the regular four wheelers, Rohit Bose Roy, is a huge and respected name in the entertainment business and he has been around for almost three decades is now a proud owner of the MG Comet!

He took to his social media handle to share a post which mentioned that every house needs an electric vehicle. Sharing details about the vehicle he mentioned that though it might appear to be small, it is huge inside and the ease of operation is unparalleled.

He posed with the car and mentioned a post which read:

And it’s here finally! What better way to start the new year! One day without petrol due to the truckers strike made me realise every house needs an EV, esp the perfectly sized MG Comet ! It’s HUGE INSIDE while being easy to manoeuvre even on the most crowded mumbai streets. And the ease of operation is unparalleled… you get into the drivers seat and she’s good to go!! I haven’t gotten out of it since I got in! Thank you @mgmotorin for the quick delivery!!

A lot of celebrities in the likes of Deepak Kulbhushan, Sayantani Ghosh, Anuj Sachdeva and others commented below his post wishing him congratulations.

On the work front, Rohit gained massive fame with his stint in Swabhimaan, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Viraasat etc. The actor has been part of many Bollywood movies like Kaabil, Fashion, Dus Kahaniyaan, Shootout at Lokhandwala, LOC Kargil, Plan and many more.

We wish Rohit heartiest congratulations on his new purchase!

We wish Rohit heartiest congratulations on his new purchase!