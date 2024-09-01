Congrats: Rohit Bose Roy is a proud owner of a swanky new EV MG Comet worth 11 Lakhs!

Rohit Bose Roy is a huge and respected name in the entertainment business and he has been around for almost three decades is now a proud owner of the MG Comet!
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/09/2024 - 13:37
Rohit Bose Roy

MUMBAI: The electric vehicle revolution is here!

These vehicles are cost effective, are more efficient, and that combined with the electricity cost means that charging an electric vehicle is cheaper than filling petrol or diesel for your travel requirements. And if there is anything which is the best part about the EV, it is eco-friendly. (Also Read: Woah! Today marks 30 years of Rohit Roy in the acting world, actor shares his journey with his fans)

While these vehicles are promoted in full swing and are cheaper than the regular four wheelers, Rohit Bose Roy, is a huge and respected name in the entertainment business and he has been around for almost three decades is now a proud owner of the MG Comet!

He took to his social media handle to share a post which mentioned that every house needs an electric vehicle. Sharing details about the vehicle he mentioned that though it might appear to be small, it is huge inside and the ease of operation is unparalleled.

He posed with the car and mentioned a post which read:

And it’s here finally! What better way to start the new year! One day without petrol due to the truckers strike made me realise every house needs an EV, esp the perfectly sized MG Comet ! It’s HUGE INSIDE while being easy to manoeuvre even on the most crowded mumbai streets. And the ease of operation is unparalleled… you get into the drivers seat and she’s good to go!! I haven’t gotten out of it since I got in! Thank you @mgmotorin for the quick delivery!!

Take a look:

A lot of celebrities in the likes of Deepak Kulbhushan, Sayantani Ghosh, Anuj Sachdeva and others commented below his post wishing him congratulations. (Also Read: Happy Birthday! It’s Ronit Roy’s son Agasthya’s birthday and the actor has the sweetest message for him, read to know more)

On the work front, Rohit gained massive fame with his stint in Swabhimaan, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Viraasat etc. The actor has been part of many Bollywood movies like Kaabil, Fashion, Dus Kahaniyaan, Shootout at Lokhandwala, LOC Kargil, Plan and many more.

We wish Rohit heartiest congratulations on his new purchase!

Keep reading this space for more information on your favourite television shows, Hindi movies and OTT projects. 

Electric Vehicle EV TellyChakkar Rohit Bose Roy MG Comet Deepak Kulbhushan Sayantani Ghosh Anuj Sachdeva Swabhimaan Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand Viraasat Kaabil Fashion Dus Kahaniyaan Shootout At Lokhandwala LOC Kargil plan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/09/2024 - 13:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Saviour! Angad saves Garry from falling into Valley
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Wow! Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye's Sriti Jha achieves a major milestone in the industry, check out her post
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Aww! Kundali Bhagya actress Twinkle Vashisht shares a special birthday post for THIS co-star
MUMBAI: Twinkle Vashisht became a household name for her character Kritika in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya. The actress...
Congrats: Rohit Bose Roy is a proud owner of a swanky new EV MG Comet worth 11 Lakhs!
MUMBAI: The electric vehicle revolution is here!These vehicles are cost effective, are more efficient, and that...
Aww! Katha Ankahee's Aditi Dev Sharma has a sweet birthday wish for this actor/filmmaker, check it out
MUMBAI: Aditi Dev Sharma is a talented actress and has been entertaining the audience with projects like Ladies V/S...
Aww! Shakti Arora and Sonal Vengurlekar reminisce their friendship and good times on the set of Kundali Bhagya
MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya is one of the most loved shows on television today. There was a time when the show ruled the...
Recent Stories
Nupur Shikhare
Kya Baat Hai! Nupur Shikhare gives groom-goals with his chill attitude and THIS sporty video before the wedding
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sriti Jha
Wow! Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye's Sriti Jha achieves a major milestone in the industry, check out her post
Twinkle Vashisht
Aww! Kundali Bhagya actress Twinkle Vashisht shares a special birthday post for THIS co-star
Aditi Dev
Aww! Katha Ankahee's Aditi Dev Sharma has a sweet birthday wish for this actor/filmmaker, check it out
Shakti Arora and Sonal Vengurlekar
Aww! Shakti Arora and Sonal Vengurlekar reminisce their friendship and good times on the set of Kundali Bhagya
Amitabh Bachchan
Must read! Amitabh Bachchan appeared displeased with BAHU Aishwarya Rai during the Kabaddi Match, Asks Abhishek to be cheerful in the viral video!
Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe
Wow! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe address dating rumors, Breaking their silence; Says ‘Charcha karo hamare…’