Woah! Today marks 30 years of Rohit Roy in the acting world, actor shares his journey with his fans

Rohit stays active on the social media platform and shares life and work updates with his fans who love to see him. Todays the actor marks 30 years in the industry and he has shared a video, talking about his experience and much more.
MUMBAI: Rohit Bose Roy first gained popularity with the Doordarshan show Swabhimaan, and after that, he became one of the most popular actors on television.

There was a time when the actor reached new highs in his career and became one of the most popular actors in the TV industry but then came a time when he made a decision to step back from TV.

Not just in TV, but Rohit Roy has also made a big name in the Hindi movie industry by playing remarkable characters in movies like Kaabil, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Apartment, Plan, Shootout at Lokhandwala, and many more. Not just acting but he has also turned director for the short film, Rice Plate.

In terms of TV, the actor was last seen facing his fears in the Colors TV reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. In terms of OTT, the actor was last seen in the ZEE5 film Forensic.

The actor has really given his best and has also earned a lot of respect and love from the fans. No matter what character he played in the past, he has always left an impact on the audience with his performance.

When it comes to his fan following, the actor enjoys a huge 1.3 million following that keeps expanding with time. Rohit stays active on the social media platform and shares life and work updates with his fans who love to see him.

Todays the actor marks 30 years in the industry and he has shared a video, talking about his experience and much more. Check out the post below:

The post has really made the fans emotional and also made them all fall in love with the actor even more as they got to know some unknown things from the life of their favourite actor.

Tell us your opinion about the actor’s journey, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip from the world of television.

About Author

